DocAlliance website 1

Learn to create unique logo designs with custom lettering and hand sketching from brand guru Jon Contino (Nike, Coca-Cola, AT&T). Register now!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 16 weeks...
Learn UI Design Basics and Figma Fundamentals...
Scale Design Systems in 8 weeks...
Land your dream job! You'll have a career support specialist to review your portfolio...
Level up your skills with our interactive courses and workshops…
One of the recents projects made in Studio Najbrt for our old client Doc Alliance, which are mainly known for VOD website Dafilms.com where my colleagues designed their logo and website few years back.
http://docalliance.org
This site provides little more insight to the Alliance itself which combines all the main festivals such as CPH:DOX, Doclisboa and others while giving film makers all necessary informations at one place with features like calendar.
All festivals have been assigned colours from their respective visual identities which are then used thought the website.
–––––––
Client: Doc Alliance
Author: Michael Dolejš
Cooperation: PuxDesign
Font: Brauer Neue, Helvetica
Year: 2021
–––
Behance
Instagram
Twitter