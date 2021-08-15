DocAlliance website 1

One of the recents projects made in Studio Najbrt for our old client Doc Alliance, which are mainly known for VOD website Dafilms.com where my colleagues designed their logo and website few years back.

http://docalliance.org

This site provides little more insight to the Alliance itself which combines all the main festivals such as CPH:DOX, Doclisboa and others while giving film makers all necessary informations at one place with features like calendar.

All festivals have been assigned colours from their respective visual identities which are then used thought the website.

–––––––

Client: Doc Alliance Author: Michael Dolejš Cooperation: PuxDesign Font: Brauer Neue, Helvetica Year: 2021

–––

