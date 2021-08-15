Ruth & Sira

Youth Day icons

Ruth & Sira
Ruth & Sira
  • Save
Youth Day icons flaticon freepik peace solidarity volunteering skateboard emojis basketball sports concert music graffiti education democracy politics hobbies youth youth day icons icon design
Download color palette

50 FREE Youth Day icons we designed for Flaticon.

Download them here!

Ruth & Sira
Ruth & Sira

More by Ruth & Sira

View profile
    • Like