GIRL WITH YELLOW UMBRELLA

Always wanted to do illustration with rain. Finally did it. Gave motion to the rain to make it realistic. I like the combination of green and yellow here. If you have any suggestion feel free to comment :)

Need Illustrations? Just let me know 😊

available for freelance works.

Follow me on https://www.behance.net/sanjidabar32b0?isa0=1 https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjida-bari-anannya-43a3b61ab/ Instagram- _designdiary_