GIRL WITH YELLOW UMBRELLA

GIRL WITH YELLOW UMBRELLA dribbble art hireme characterdesign girl motionrain dribbble ui illustration design artwork illustrator flat art graphic design digital illustration
Always wanted to do illustration with rain. Finally did it. Gave motion to the rain to make it realistic. I like the combination of green and yellow here. If you have any suggestion feel free to comment :)

Need Illustrations? Just let me know 😊

available for freelance works.

Follow me on https://www.behance.net/sanjidabar32b0?isa0=1 https://www.linkedin.com/in/sanjida-bari-anannya-43a3b61ab/ Instagram- _designdiary_

