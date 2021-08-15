rixel design | logo and brand designer

logo design for face it

logo design for face it wordmark logotype minimal logo logo concept logo designer logodesign logoart dailylogo skincarelogo cosmeticlogo logoideas logoinspiration illustrator design logo graphic design designlogo branding branding design brand identity design
introducing face it , make up brand for modern world women.
thanks to @briefclub for giving me the opportunity to work on such brand.

hope you guys like it.

for logo design work email me at: riyazislam50@gmail.com
follow me on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/rixel_design/

