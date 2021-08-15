it company | landing page

Landing Page for IT company "ITDream". I used an interesting and rare "frame" effect - an empty space surrounding the whole. I am responsible for the entire branding, from the choice of colors to the implementation of the logo. I decided to use gentle gradients from the pastel color palette. Animations also have a significant impact on the general reception of the website - they add dynamics and at the same time are not intrusive to the user. The site also has many language versions (I created a translation into English).

link: https://it-dream.pl/