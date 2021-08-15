Wildan Wari 👋

Buku Nota - Mobile Sales Dashboard

Wildan Wari 👋
Wildan Wari 👋
Hire Me
  • Save
Buku Nota - Mobile Sales Dashboard colorfull dark stats dashboard sales application app design app ui app mobile mobile app
Buku Nota - Mobile Sales Dashboard colorfull dark stats dashboard sales application app design app ui app mobile mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Buku Nota #1.png
  2. Buku Nota #2.png

Hey there🔥

This week we did an exploration about Sales dashboard - Mobile App,
Press “L” to show some love ❤️

I'm available for freelance projects. So let's talk or hit me up through email at wildanux@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram @uibywildan

Wildan Wari 👋
Wildan Wari 👋
Have a great project? Let's chat 📩
Hire Me

More by Wildan Wari 👋

View profile
    • Like