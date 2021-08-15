Robert McCombe

POWERSTANCE - Logo Design

POWERSTANCE - Logo Design
PowerStance is a boxing company, that sells products that helps ensure that boxers have the perfect stance. Their products help to improve your balance, mobility, power, and efficiency.

The Brief
The brief for this logo, was to create a design that was sharp, modern and adaptable, in order to be used on both digital and print, therefore the logo must work on small scales.

