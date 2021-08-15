📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hello Everyone :)
Today I would like to share this Education: Online Course Mobile App 📚
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
About Project: This is an online educational mobile application that provides many courses in various fields through which we seek to build a platform with an improved educational experience over the internet.
Goal: The goal of this project is to build a platform with an enhanced online learning experience.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
For Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project 🙌
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com
Thanks a lot....... :)
-
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co