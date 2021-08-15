GRAPHICAL™

MINIMAL BUSINESS CARD

GRAPHICAL™
GRAPHICAL™
  • Save
MINIMAL BUSINESS CARD business card minimal business card identity graphic design creative design minimal logo branding
Download color palette

Hire me I am available for freelance project.

email : graphical2017@gmail.com
whatsapp : +8801911014441

Thanks!

GRAPHICAL™
GRAPHICAL™

More by GRAPHICAL™

View profile
    • Like