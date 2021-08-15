Airflow Design

— Sunny Drive / DASHBOARD / 2021

Airflow Design
Airflow Design
  • Save
— Sunny Drive / DASHBOARD / 2021 cards wallet crypto wallet dash cryptocurrency desktop dashboard design crypto web sunny photoshop figma web-design dashboard ux ui design interface user app
Download color palette

Hey! 👋🏻

Today I am showing you a new dashboard design, in the hope that you will like it.

-
Instagram: @airflow.design
📩 Contact: project.airflowdesign@gmail.com

Airflow Design
Airflow Design

More by Airflow Design

View profile
    • Like