MARKK

Visual Identity - Offer Folder

MARKK
MARKK
  • Save
Visual Identity - Offer Folder poland design branding brand portfolio identity visual identity logo folder
Download color palette

We designed a folder with a new logo as part of the visual identity for our client.

Follow me Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
MARKK
MARKK

More by MARKK

View profile
    • Like