invezo Hero Header Concept / Fintech Company

Hey Dribbblers! 👋

Found a really cool new App on the market about finding good tickers to invest in. It's called invezo. I thought i try some redesign on their homepage, for the start i took the hero header. I like this green color!

This is their site: https://invezo.com/

Design is made in Adobe XD.

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot