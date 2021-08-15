Eduard Bodak

invezo Hero Header Concept / Fintech Company

invezo Hero Header Concept / Fintech Company finance app investor stock market iphone 2021 design popular trendy header hero typography minimal clean landingpage website webdesign app finance fintech ux ui
Hey Dribbblers! 👋

Found a really cool new App on the market about finding good tickers to invest in. It's called invezo. I thought i try some redesign on their homepage, for the start i took the hero header. I like this green color!

This is their site: https://invezo.com/

Design is made in Adobe XD.

Would be happy to hear some feedback from you! 😊

UX/UI-Design & Development 👋
