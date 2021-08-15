New Brave Word - Artistic book design

Brave New World is one of the most famous anti-utopias in 20th-century literature. It presents a vision of a frightening future society that has achieved the ideal of universal happiness, an ideal filled with primitive pastimes, sex, and intoxicated and drug-addicted people.

The book was one of the two passing for editorial graphics at my university in 2021. I was very happy to be able to redesign a novel that so overlaps in its content to the present day, even though it was written over 100 years ago.

The design task was to select a group of recipients that would suit us and then design the cover, interior and composition of the publication for the persona created from the group. I chose a fairly general, narrowed by age 15-40 years. The reason for choosing such an unspecified target was driven by the challenge of designing this novel for the general public. I wanted this book, with its beautiful and very eloquent content, concerning the truth about human happiness, to be able to attract the attention of even the reader who is least interested in fantasy.