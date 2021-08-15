Easterly Xavier Dobey

15th August National Mourning Day | Sheikh Mujib

Easterly Xavier Dobey
Easterly Xavier Dobey
  • Save
15th August National Mourning Day | Sheikh Mujib logo illustration minimalist ui adobe illustrator graphic design creative designs social posts clean branding logo design nationalmourningday sheikh hasina sheikhmujib bangabandhu
Download color palette

On this day, we remember the irreparable loss of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family with the heaviest hearts. We shall continue to treasure and build the Bangladesh you left.

For Full Review Click Here

Let me know what you think,

Press ♥ to show some love!!

Visit to know me more
If you need any help with your purchase.
Hire Me

Portfolio :
Behance | Dribble

Follow me on social Links :)
Pinterest | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn
Email : easterlydobey79@gmail.com
What's App : +8801307908370

Please hit on appreciation button, if you like.
If you need logo design, mobile UI design, Dashboard design and more than Please feel free to contact me.
Thanks.
Kind Regards
Easterly Xavier Dobey

Easterly Xavier Dobey
Easterly Xavier Dobey

More by Easterly Xavier Dobey

View profile
    • Like