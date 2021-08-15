15th August National Mourning Day | Sheikh Mujib

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
On this day, we remember the irreparable loss of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family with the heaviest hearts. We shall continue to treasure and build the Bangladesh you left.
