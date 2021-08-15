Liz Sullivan

UX/UI / Prints App

UX/UI / Prints App animation photography typography digital prototype illustration figma branding ui ux
Love dogs? Come sit by me. Better yet, meet me at the dog park!

I researched, designed and prototyped this app in Figma called, "Prints," as a project for allWomen, a UX/UI Bootcamp based in Barcelona. The app connects New York City dog owners so they can meet at city dog parks.

Tap through for clips or see full video of navigation here:
https://vimeo.com/587859158

multidisciplinary designer
