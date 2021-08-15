manipulation Art Beautiful Natural Place with Romantic Couple

"Image result for manipulation art Put simply, photo manipulation is changing photos to create an illusion. Widely accepted as an art form, photo manipulation requires skill as well as an active imagination."

"Other examples of photo manipulation include retouching photographs using ink or paint, airbrushing, double exposure, piecing photos or negatives together in the darkroom, scratching instant films, or through the use of software-based manipulation tools applied to digital images."

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE Marketplace :

smdrovo1@gmail.com |

https://www.behance.net/aartofgraphic

Thank You.

----

Follow me on

Behance