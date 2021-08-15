Poster Design of National Mourning Day, Bangladesh

15 AUGUST POSTER DESIGN

-

National Mourning Day is a public holiday in Bangladesh on August 15th.

It commemorates the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the 'Father of the Nation' on this day in 1975.

-

-

