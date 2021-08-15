MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO

Poster Design of National Mourning Day, Bangladesh

MD. HASIBUL HASAN DIPTO
Poster Design of National Mourning Day, Bangladesh trending day mourn national freedom sheikh mujibur bangabandhu background 15 august ui illustration concept flat clean creative design
15 AUGUST POSTER DESIGN
National Mourning Day is a public holiday in Bangladesh on August 15th.

It commemorates the murder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the 'Father of the Nation' on this day in 1975.
