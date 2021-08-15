Reyhan Khodaie
INDRA, Energy Monitoring App

INDRA, Energy Monitoring App future tech light lightning control monitoring energy electricity home smart app mobile design ui
Hi Everyone 👋

This week I redesigned these pages out of an app concept I designed two years ago.
It was called Indra after the Hindu god of thunder. I had just discovered smart plugs that you can easily attach to electronic appliances in your home to monitor and control them.

Love to read your feedbacks ❤️

