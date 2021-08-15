Trieu Vy

News App Concept for Blog

News App Concept for Blog app design news app mobile app design news app ui
This is the concept of a news app for blogs. Get inspired by Apple's design style for their apps.

This is also my first concept of a mobile app using Figma.

See this project details on Behance.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
