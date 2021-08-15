Tk Vishal

Nexus - Rebound #1 - PC Game

Nexus - Rebound #1 - PC Game battlefield desktop playstation game minimal xbox steam ps5 gaming ui
Here's a rebound of "Nexus" platform with a steam game, notice the subtle button color changes based on the platform ;)

Rebound of
Nexus - A Cloud Gaming Platform
By Tk Vishal
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
