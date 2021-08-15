Social Media App - Instagram Recreation

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
Hope you guys are doing well. Here is another shot. I designed the Social media application "Instagram Recreation", As we all know in today's world, social media is all time with us in the form of different apps. So it brought an idea in my mind to design such an app.
Hope you guys will like it.
Try to give me feedback about what you have learned from this and how can I improve it more. Stay tuned for more shots!