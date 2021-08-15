Swarnava Mitra

Daily UI : 001 - Sign Up

Daily UI : 001 - Sign Up
Login screen for an app.
_______________
Starting my 30 Day UI design sprint with DailyUI's design challenge.
_______________
Any feedback is appriciated!
_______________
Let's Connect:
Instagram

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
