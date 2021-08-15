Get Beer Flyer template

Download Here Get Beer Flyer is an advertising type of print flyer template for basically anything related to beer, a themed event, a beer festival, the promotion of a bar or pub, a socializing eve or night out with friends , all is possible indeed, as long as this is dealing with drinking beer, ale, lager

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the Help file are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Playlist: https://www.behance.net/gallery/32809963/Playlist-Free-Font

Bebas Neue: http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

BigNoodleTitling: http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font

Size 4x6