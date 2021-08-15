Hilltern Retro/Vintage Font

Introducing, Hillten A retro bold script which will bring you back to 60s feel. This font perfectly made to be applied especially in logo, and the other various formal forms such as invitations, labels, logos, magazines, books, greeting / wedding cards, packaging, fashion, make up, stationery, novels, labels or any type of advertising purpose.

Features :

uppercase & lowercase

numbers and punctuation

multilingual

ligatures

alternates

PUA encoded

We highly recommend using a program that supports OpenType features and Glyphs panels like many of Adobe apps, so you can see and access all Glyph variations.

https://nikiletter.com/product/hillten/