gym | landing page dark and yellow video background gym ui design branding landing page angular
Layout design for any gym. I chose a traditional page layout here, but with some interesting solutions. In the background on the main page I put a looped video, which adds dynamics to the whole, matching the character of the gym. The effect of the whole is added by the colors used, based on yellow and dark colors.

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
