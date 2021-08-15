📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
About the Product
Introducing of our new product the name is Brush Lord Urban Font inspired by graffiti style with a fun theme very good for graffity poster, Hip Hop music, kids poster, flyer, childrenbook, cartoon, comic etc.
FEATURES :
Uppercase
Lowercase
Number
Punctuation
Multilingual
PUA Encode
Opentype
FILES INCLUDED :
Brush Lord Regular. Otf
Brush Lord Regular. Ttf
Brush Lord Italic. Otf
Brush Lord Italic. Ttf
https://nikiletter.com/product/brush-lord/