Niki Studio

Brush Lord Urban Font

Niki Studio
Niki Studio
  • Save
Brush Lord Urban Font branding illustration design modern logo lettering graphic design font typography
Download color palette

About the Product
Introducing of our new product the name is Brush Lord Urban Font inspired by graffiti style with a fun theme very good for graffity poster, Hip Hop music, kids poster, flyer, childrenbook, cartoon, comic etc.

FEATURES :
Uppercase
Lowercase
Number
Punctuation
Multilingual
PUA Encode

Opentype
FILES INCLUDED :
Brush Lord Regular. Otf
Brush Lord Regular. Ttf
Brush Lord Italic. Otf
Brush Lord Italic. Ttf

https://nikiletter.com/product/brush-lord/

Niki Studio
Niki Studio

More by Niki Studio

View profile
    • Like