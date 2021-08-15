Nur Mohammad

Color Correction/Change

Nur Mohammad
Nur Mohammad
  • Save
Color Correction/Change illustration design branding graphic design
Download color palette

Hi there,
Here I have corrected the hair and lip color natural to this looking.
I hope you will like it and hit me a like to upload my more works.

You can contact me for your image editing and retouching in
mdnurmdrana@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Nur Mohammad
Nur Mohammad

More by Nur Mohammad

View profile
    • Like