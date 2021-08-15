Finance Mobile Bank App

Hello to you who came to my page! This weekend I'm creating a design for finance in the phone. Lots of user interface design ideas but here is one of my visions.

With the increase in traffic using mobile interfaces, I think that more and more platforms will switch to the black theme. And this has many advantages. Finance in your phone is a mobile application that allows you to check and store all electronic and physical card accounts and perform transactions with them. Such as payment for utilities, transfers, replenishment, etc. The minimalist color scheme is created to emphasize the brand identity and personal style of the application.

