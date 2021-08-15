Daffa Nauransyah

YUKVAKSIN - Vaccine Landing Page website

YUKVAKSIN - Vaccine Landing Page website
Hello Dribble, Have a nice weekend

This time's exploration is a calm and pleasant landing page design concept for covid-19 vaccination registration. Hope you guys like it.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comments section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow too.

Thank you.

