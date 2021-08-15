Shreeja Balasubramanya

Bakery logo design

Bakery logo design modern minimal food bakery purple pink icing cake cupcake letter b sweet simple ui illustration creative vector logo logo design graphic design branding
The concept of the logo is a cupcake with the letter 'B' on top of it

