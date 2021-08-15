Bill Split App UI

Hey Friends 👋 Here is Bill spliter app UI concept, hope you are gonna love it. 😘

If You like it Then Press F or L to show some love and don't forget to comment.

A Quick tip for you, Its morning so eat bnnana for good and health day 🍌 🍌 🍌

Feel free contact us - helloui.Amjad@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram :

My Instagram Page

Thank you