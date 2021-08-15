studio&more

'Toyota Connect' Car interface & Mobile app 🚗

studio&more
studio&more
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

'Toyota Connect' Car interface & Mobile app 🚗🙋‍♂️
'Toyota connect' is a system integrated on the original car system, which upgrades the driving experience by adding advanced applications that do not exist in the original system. The system also includes a mobile app that interfaces with the system and synchronizes through the cloud.

👀 View Toyota's case study here

👉🏼Follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

studio&more
studio&more
We are a visionary design studio
Hire Me

More by studio&more

View profile
    • Like