Font Resources

Megar - Display Fonts

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Megar - Display Fonts display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts font
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Our new product! Megar is a display font with a bold retro feel and available in 2 styles, regular & oblique. It is suitable to complement your work with a retro or pop art theme. Megar is sold at affordable prices and you will get lots of bonus background gradient & gradient shapes. Get this font right now!

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like