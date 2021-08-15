Mighty Wings - Elegant Classy Display Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Mighty Wings - Elegant Classy Display Serif - Feminine Beauty Luxury Font

Mighty Wings font comes with some alternates and ligatures. You can combine it to make a perfect typography design. It is perfect for your up coming projects. Such as luxury logo and branding, classy editorial design, woman magazine, cosmetic brand, fashion promotional, art gallery branding, museum, historical of architectural, boutique branding, stationery design, blog design, modern advertising design, card invitation, art quote, home decor, book/cover title, special events and any more.