Vaccine Landing Page - Vaksinkuy.id

Hi there...
This time I explored the concept of Web Design for the challenge event called #plainthingchallenge . This site is called Vaksinkuy.id which can help people to register and find vaccines.
I would be happy if you provide feedback in the comments.
I hope you enjoy it and thank you.
Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
maulanazaim900@gmail.com