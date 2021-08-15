Colorful Phone Mockups

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍

♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️



Stylish phone mockup pack in the trendy art style for creating a mobile app promo presentation, new service review, to showcase your application, online store or social media design. It captivates the viewers with its tactile chic, vivid colors, and minimal style.

Tactile Chic

Realistic 3D textures imitating natural materials make your viewers not only see and hear your brand voice but also feel its touch. We took sophisticated luxe materials - silk, satin, fur, metal, plastic, concrete - and decorated them with futuristic art objects to give the mockups a modern premium look.

Vivid Colors

Optimistic joyful colors add life, energy, and dynamics to your content. It becomes more exciting and attractive for your viewers and stands out among the huge flow of other everyday information.