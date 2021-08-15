Alexander Snekkenes

Floral letter

Made this for my wife when we had our flower wedding day (4 years). It's the first letter of our daughter, Jenny, and is now printed out and placed in her room.

Inspired by the talented Nino Mamaladze.

Aug 15, 2021
