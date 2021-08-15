Crypto Trading App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Dribbblers🔥
This shot looks like something that's at the intersection of mystery and technology, right? And it is. Crypto is a modern magical way of money investment.
Cryptocurrency Trading app design plunges you into the calm , where you can see hundreds of numbers explicitly. And everything here is under your control. Manage your wallets like a magician!
Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback.
