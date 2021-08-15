Prince Babu

"Onlinshop" - UI/UX Case Study

"Onlinshop" is an e-commerce mobile application that has automated Customer Chat Support and an Augmented Reality feature that helps in better decision-making while shopping online.

Please check the whole case study on behance here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/125360755/Onlinshop-UIUX-Case-Study

