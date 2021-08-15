Igor

Sun burst chart SwiftUI

Sun burst chart SwiftUI
macOS ~ https://youtu.be/MZw9XM5ACbE
iOS ~ https://youtu.be/Dqwd7-zmTlo

The thing in the video is implemented in SwiftUI from scratch

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
UX ~ UI

