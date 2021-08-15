Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids

Lab The Laboratorium

Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids
Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids
  • Save
Lab The Laboratorium poison green sains chemical lab laboratorium flat design logo dual meaning corporate logo design corporate design logo graphic design
Download color palette

The logo is combine from chemical bottle and type 'lab' itself :)

Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids
Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids

More by Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids

View profile
    • Like