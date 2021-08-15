Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids

Speed Is Car

Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids
Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids
  • Save
Speed Is Car automotive lightning speed supercar car logo logo design graphic design dual meaning flat design logo corporate logo design corporate design
Download color palette

I made this logo inspired from film 'Cars' :D. The logo combine from speedometer and the streak :)

Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids
Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids

More by Abdul Raihan Al-Hafids

View profile
    • Like