Cakira Serif

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cakira is a classy and distinct serif font. Add it confidently to your favorite creations and let yourself be amazed by the outcome generated. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease!
What's Included?
> Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
> Multilingual support
> Ligatures
> Alternates