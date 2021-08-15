Arif Fadilah

Cakira Serif

Arif Fadilah
Arif Fadilah
  • Save
Cakira Serif typography illustration design motion graphics serif font font serif beautiful fonts font menu restaurant fonts branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Cakira is a classy and distinct serif font. Add it confidently to your favorite creations and let yourself be amazed by the outcome generated. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all glyphs and swashes with ease!

What's Included?
> Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
> Multilingual support
> Ligatures
> Alternates

Arif Fadilah
Arif Fadilah

More by Arif Fadilah

View profile
    • Like