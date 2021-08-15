Hello Guys!👋

Here's my recent exploration of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Order section. I designed the UI by including several features in it including search, export, filter and order status.

Do you like it?

Let me know what you think

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | FB | Twitter

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com