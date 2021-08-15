Gaurav

Navya

Navya character 3dart girl female design branding illustration 3d blender zbrush
3d female character sculpted in Zbrush and rendered using cycles engine in blender 2.92
say hi : grvkmrpandit@gmail.com
Get the character here : https://bit.ly/3yOf6xZ

Posted on Aug 15, 2021
