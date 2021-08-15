Igor

Trading stock market app SwiftUI

Igor
Igor
  • Save
Trading stock market app SwiftUI stock ios candlestick app swiftui macos chart
Trading stock market app SwiftUI stock ios candlestick app swiftui macos chart
Trading stock market app SwiftUI stock ios candlestick app swiftui macos chart
Trading stock market app SwiftUI stock ios candlestick app swiftui macos chart
Download color palette
  1. Screenshot 2021-08-12 at 13.45.23.png
  2. Screenshot 2021-08-12 at 13.45.23.png
  3. Screenshot 2021-08-12 at 14.33.15.png
  4. Screenshot 2021-08-12 at 14.33.15.png

Inspired by Mars powered by SwiftUI
Take a look in action https://youtu.be/KfhozQlBTy8

A candlestick chart (also called Japanese candlestick chart) is a style of financial chart used to describe price movements of a security, derivative, or currency.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Igor
Igor
UX ~ UI

More by Igor

View profile
    • Like