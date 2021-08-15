Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo Design

Moozik logo

Afshin T2Y ✪
Piqo Design
Afshin T2Y ✪ for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Moozik logo logos ci book brand book visual identity music logo sound music logo design branding logo minimal icon illustration
Moozik logo logos ci book brand book visual identity music logo sound music logo design branding logo minimal icon illustration
Moozik logo logos ci book brand book visual identity music logo sound music logo design branding logo minimal icon illustration
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 135.png
  2. Desktop - 136.png
  3. Desktop - 137.png

Hey guys 🎈
This was another logo design concept
Moozik is a music platform.

This was one of my particular favourites because of it's versatility to be shortened.

Hope you like it 🧡

Interested in working together?
👋 Available for new projects.
Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Desktop - 135.png
1 MB
Download
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like