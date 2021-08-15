Ashfaque Ahmed

The Challenge Sherpa Logo

Ashfaque Ahmed
Ashfaque Ahmed
  • Save
The Challenge Sherpa Logo challenge sherpa guide mountain graphic design logo
Download color palette

Logo shows a Mountain with initials of CS and an Arrow to depict the Sherpa

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Ashfaque Ahmed
Ashfaque Ahmed

More by Ashfaque Ahmed

View profile
    • Like