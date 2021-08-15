Leila Moheimani

Donut Bakery UI Design Concept

Leila Moheimani
Leila Moheimani
  • Save
Donut Bakery UI Design Concept cooking bakery dessertapp cake minimal design 3d ui
Download color palette

Hello my friends,
this is my design for donut bakery.
Like it and let me khow your comments please.
Thaks a lot 🍩.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 15, 2021
Leila Moheimani
Leila Moheimani

More by Leila Moheimani

View profile
    • Like