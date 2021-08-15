Maulana Farhan 🐣
Vektora

Cryptocurrency Exchange Web Platform 💰

Maulana Farhan 🐣
Vektora
Maulana Farhan 🐣 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Exchange Web Platform 💰 dark mode money exchange 3d landing page 3d illustration gradient purple crypto app financial money etherium bitcoin cryptocurrency swap exchange crypto
Cryptocurrency Exchange Web Platform 💰 dark mode money exchange 3d landing page 3d illustration gradient purple crypto app financial money etherium bitcoin cryptocurrency swap exchange crypto
Download color palette
  1. Crypto Exchange Shot.jpg
  2. Crypto Exchange Shot v2.jpg

Hi friends! 😁

This is the home page for a cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Illustration : Nikuu 3d Illustration Pack

Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like